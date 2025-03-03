Saudi Arabia:❗️Lebanese President & Minister of Foreign Affairs arrive in Riyadh

❗️Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Minister of Foreign Affairs Youssef Rajji arrive at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and are received by the Deputy Emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

President Aoun is looking forward to meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later this evening, saying that the talks "will pave the way for another visit during which agreements will be signed that will enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries."

Hamas slams Israel's 'blatant attempt' to collapse Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms commitment to phase two talks

Israeli forces have killed 116 Palestinians in the strip during the period of the ceasefire agreement.

❗️Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:

"We have decided to stop the entry of aid to Gaza, and our next steps will be to cut off electricity and water and return to fighting."

❗️Gaza Ministry of Health:

○ "9 martyrs (4 recovered martyrs, 5 new martyrs) and 21 injuries arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals during the past 48 hours."

○ "There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them."

○ "The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 48,397 martyrs and 111,824 injuries since 7 October 2023."

❗️Hamas leader Osama Hamdan:

○ "Despite the ceasefire agreement, the occupation and Netanyahu seek to resume aggression against our people; there are blatant attempts by the occupation to evade the agreement."

○ "We remain committed to moving forward with the agreement and its second phase and hold the occupation fully responsible for violating it."

○ "The occupation's violations of the ceasefire agreement have not stopped since the very first moment."

○ "The occupation violated the agreement by not allowing the entry of 50 fuel trucks per day."

○ "The occupation has only allowed the entry of 15 mobile homes out of the agreed 65,000."

○ "The occupation has blocked the entry of construction and finishing materials needed to rebuild hospitals."

○ "The occupation has prevented the entry of civil defense equipment and the operation of the power plant."

○ "The occupation’s machinery has continued advancing and invading on a daily basis."

○ "210 violations by occupation aircraft have been recorded."

○ "116 martyrs during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement."

○ "The occupation has refused to reduce its troop presence along the Salah al-Din axis."