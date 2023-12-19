Create New Account
InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - DHS Intelligence Officer Blows The Whistle On Massive Islamic Terror Invasion - 12-18-2023
Former DHS intelligence officer Aaron Stevenson of @called_out_DHS and https://t.co/bfFtCmr2dn joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out how the United States' open southern border has allowed militant Islamic terrorists to flood into the country.

