False Flags For Dummies - How to Create a False Flag in 10 Easy Steps!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Pirate Pete


August 24, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

Libertarian99 channel


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HLDVoePoujeU/

false flags10 stepspirate petefor dummieshorrific staged eventglamed on a political enemyused as a pretextstart a warinact draconian lawsin the name of national security

