Crime Touches me as I travel through Idaho and Wyoming... AND... Money Saving RV Camping Tips

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/budget-rv-camping-tips-and-crime-impacts-my-rv-travels
After 13 years on the road, I now have to "think twice" before I choose a campsite with CRIME as a consideration - and it happened in Idaho! Just a few days later, I had to replace a STOLEN kayak in Wyoming.
My video and post also share specifics on how and where to save money on rv campsites. "Budget RV Camping"
#budgetrvcamping
#rvboondocking
#rvdrycamping
#rvlifestyle
#rvlife
#rvlifeontheroad