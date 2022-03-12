© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spikes in the Mortality of Different Shot Batches are "WAY Beyond Statistical Probability"
Follow
2
Share
Report
81 views • March 12, 2022
Video Source --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
Dr. Bergholz' Presentation is at 3:34:00 of Day 4.
Dr. Bergholz is an expert in Quality and Risk Management. Pfizer's development process is severely deficient in many ways!
There are MANY excellent presentations from the experts at the Model Grand Jury.
There is a time stamp showing where each speaker is found in the recording located in the comments of many of the days.
Dr. Bergholz' Presentation is at 3:34:00 of Day 4.
Dr. Bergholz is an expert in Quality and Risk Management. Pfizer's development process is severely deficient in many ways!
There are MANY excellent presentations from the experts at the Model Grand Jury.
There is a time stamp showing where each speaker is found in the recording located in the comments of many of the days.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.