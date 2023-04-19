https://gettr.com/post/p2es0870b1d
They are monitoring people who are helping us and supporting the New Federal State of China. And a lot of people can testify to that.
他们正在监视那些帮助我们并支持新中国联邦的人。很多人都可以证明这一点。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
