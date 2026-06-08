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6.8.26 Alien Bloodlines, Human Hybrids, & the ET's Already Among Us? | McKay, Kiwala, Kuhn
The Patriot Streetfighter
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What if the truth about aliens isn't what we've been told?


Tonight, Tyler Kiwala and Aaron Kuhn join Scott McKay to explore alien bloodlines, human hybrids, DNA databases, and the possibility that some ETs may already be living among us. From 23andMe to disclosure, we'll examine the connections, the agendas, and why humanity may be closer to first contact than most people realize.


Plus, filmmaker Chris Burgard joins us to discuss his upcoming documentary, Remember the Alamo, Don't Sharia My Texas, and the issues that inspired the film.


Are we being prepared for something much bigger? Tune in and decide for yourself.

______________________

Remember the Alamo, Don't Sharia My Texas

Trailer: https://www.rememberthealamomovie.com/

Tickets: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/ministry-of-truth-summer-film-fest/remember-the-alamo-don-t-sharia-my-texas


Follow Tyler Kiwala & Aaron Kuhn on Journey to Truth

https://www.journeytotruth.online/

__________________

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

_________________

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.


EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com


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Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/

EVENTS...


Join the mission to save the bees, the planet, and humanity. https://4rbees.com/?ref=195 | Use code PSF for 20% off


Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter


Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx


Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689

New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr


TikTok: recently taken down


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1


Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio


Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO 😎

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

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