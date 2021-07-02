SN1121: Coinciding Chaos, Biological Barrage & Crisis Climate | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://bit.ly/366Sk7z]
After starting this week's transmission with John Williams' Duel Of The Fates, and making way too many video game references, we delve into the audacious environment we're being subjected to. We bridge into the cancel culture agenda weaving its way into the American military, and subsequently its politics as well. How, this erasure of identity, culture, history and more are hallmarks of Communism and Marxism.
One such area where we're already seeing erasure is in the medical literature. After documenting the subversive nature of our current politics, we pivot into irreparable damage of the experimental gene-therapy. With such tyranny openly defying logical and common sense, it begs the question of, will 12-Year Old Maddie de Garay's story of being adversely effected by Pfizer's poison will ever be told.
This isn't the world we're familiar with, this is their New Normal. More appropriately, it's the New World Order where dissent is squashed and authenticity is mocked. Without fully awakening to this unruly beast, we'll be subjected to it's growing levels of tyranny.
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