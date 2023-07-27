Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MUST SEE: Every American should watch Chloe Cole’s heart wrenching testimony !
channel image
Shocking News - Clips
2 Subscribers
185 views
Published 21 hours ago

This is the message I want to send to all of the parents of children who have been victimized by this insidious gender ideology.

Every American should watch Chloe Cole’s heart wrenching testimony.

We must end the genital mutilation of children.

Congress must pass my Protect Children’s Innocence act to make it a felony to perform so-called “gender affirming care” on minors.

Source Twitter:

@RepMTG - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸

@ChoooCole - Chloe Cole


Thank you for watching!

Keywords
twittermutilationmarjorie taylor greenechilderenchloe colegenital mutilation of childrenprotect childrens innocence act

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket