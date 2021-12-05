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Dr. Peter McCullough Explains Bioterrorism Conspiracy Against Humanity
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161 views • December 05, 2021
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich interviews eminent US doctor. His take: This is bioterrorism on a global scale.
Source video: NOT AVAILABLE
Investigative Corona Committee Germany: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Assoc. of American Physicians & Surgeons: https://aapsonline.org
Home-based covid treatment: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TjKdFjdzUzqj/ (This link no longer goes to the webpage stated, but I think you may want to check it out - Millions of Deaths)
Source video: NOT AVAILABLE
Investigative Corona Committee Germany: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Assoc. of American Physicians & Surgeons: https://aapsonline.org
Home-based covid treatment: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TjKdFjdzUzqj/ (This link no longer goes to the webpage stated, but I think you may want to check it out - Millions of Deaths)
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