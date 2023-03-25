I Can Only Imagine | Mercy Me | Lyrics

Hearing this song reminds me of how I feel when I think about the verses posted below (after the lyrics), as I wait in the lowest room for Jesus to knock at the door and call my name, at the end of my search. (Rev 3:20)

LYRICS:

I can only imagine what it will be like

When I walk by Your side

I can only imagine what my eyes will see

When Your face is before me

I can only imagine Yeah…





Surrounded by Your glory

What will my heart feel?

Will I dance for You, Jesus

Or in awe of You be still?

Will I stand in Your presence

Or to my knees will I fall?

Will I sing hallelujah

Will I be able to speak at all?

I can only imagine

I can only imagine





I can only imagine when that day comes

And I find myself standing in the Son

I can only imagine

When all I would do is forever

Forever worship You

I can only imagine, yeah

I can only imagine





Surrounded by Your glory

What will my heart feel?

Will I dance for You, Jesus

Or in awe of You be still?

Will I stand in Your presence

Or to my knees, will I fall?

Will I sing hallelujah?

Will I be able to speak at all?

I can only imagine, yeah

I can only imagine





Surrounded by Your glory

What will my heart feel?

Will I dance for You, Jesus

Or in awe of You be still?

Will I stand in Your presence

Or to my knees, will I fall?

Will I sing hallelujah?

Will I be able to speak at all?

I can only imagine, yeah

I can only imagine





I can only imagine, yeah

I can only imagine

I can only imagine

I can only imagine





I can only imagine

When all I would do is forever

Forever worship You…





I can only imagine

_________________________





Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; (Titus 2:13)

Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ; (1Pet 1:13)

Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. (Rev 3:20)

