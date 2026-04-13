Lebanon: Hezbollah SG - 'Our decision in the Resistance is not to calm down, not to stop, not to surrender. We will let the battlefield speak' - Sheikh Naim Qassem:

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem:

"Our decision in the Resistance is not to calm down, not to stop, not to surrender. We will let the battlefield speak.

We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity. These negotiations are absurd."

Direct negotiations with Israel require Lebanese consensus on changing the compass from non-negotiation to negotiation "and this has not happened. No one has the right to take Lebanon down this path without internal consensus among its components."