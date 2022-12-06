Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 12.5.2022 The TRUTH is WORLDWIDE! Unprecedented! The CURE is SPREADING! PRAY!
81 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Dec 5, 2022


Assange and Snowden have a voice once again on Twitter, the media is in full meltdown as their lies are falling apart daily. The battle for all to know just how evil and sick the media has become… is powerful. Never have we seen so many tuned in to all of the demonic things we are seeing today. Let’s stay focused on Jesus.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z0z0i-12.5.22-the-truth-is-worldwide-unprecedented-the-cure-is-spreading-pray.html


Keywords
current eventsnewscorruptionliesdeep statechristiantruthtwittercureassangesnowdenmediaspeakerbattleltand we knowexposing evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket