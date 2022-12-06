And We Know 12.5.2022 The TRUTH is WORLDWIDE! Unprecedented! The CURE is SPREADING! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 5, 2022
Assange and Snowden have a voice once again on Twitter, the media is in full meltdown as their lies are falling apart daily. The battle for all to know just how evil and sick the media has become… is powerful. Never have we seen so many tuned in to all of the demonic things we are seeing today. Let’s stay focused on Jesus.
