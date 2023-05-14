Hope Deferred Becomes Longing Fulfilled - Proverbs 13:12

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hope Deferred Versus Longing Fulfilled.
Proverbs 13:12 (NIV).
12) Hope deferred makes the heart sick,
but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Desires are frustrating,
until they are realized
and become our triumphs.
God is good.
