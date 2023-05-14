Create New Account
Hope Deferred Becomes Longing Fulfilled - Proverbs 13:12
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hope Deferred Versus Longing Fulfilled.

Proverbs 13:12 (NIV).

12) Hope deferred makes the heart sick,

but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Desires are frustrating,

until they are realized

and become our triumphs.

God is good.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8m28pj

