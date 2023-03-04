Glenn It’s my duty to WARN YOU about THIS threat to America

Glenn Beck





March 2, 2023





War continues to loom, especially now with the world’s most sinister nations — Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and others — working toward strengthened nuclear programs with the West as target #1. In this clip, Glenn details the latest in the nuclear arms race…which America seems to be losing. Then, Glenn details what he believes could be the most imminent threat facing our nation: Cyber attacks against our critical infrastructure. ’It is, I believe, my calling to warn you of what is possibly coming,’ Glenn says. ‘I can't say this IS coming, but I will tell you that at this point, I can’t tell whether this is a prompting or not.’





