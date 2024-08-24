BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Mike Yeadon Ivermectin Anti-Fertility Bombshell: One Of The Most Violent Fertility Toxins
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
616 views • 8 months ago

Renowned pharmacologist Dr. Mike Yeadon has dropped a massive Ivermectin bombshell, calling it “one of the most violent fertility toxins” he’s ever seen. His comments were recorded back in June 2024 but were just posted yesterday on the Delingpod Live channel- sending a massive shock wave across the internet.


Mike Yeadon can be found on his official Telegram channel: https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel


Check out Dr. Mike Yeadon’s full appearance on Delingpod Live for more great insights...


https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/jdmy_updated_%28song_removed%29-%28720p%29:b?r=4hdYZTa8WRG7LVs5oqM8s7Tbt7PBxMfk&t=1771


Learn more about this interview and ivermectin harms here: https://timtruth.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-ivermectin-antifertility-bombshell





Dr Mike Yeadon, Ivermectin, Ivermectin bombshell, violent fertility toxins, fertility toxins, Mike Yeadon, pregnant, Pregnancy, fertility

pregnancypregnantfertilityivermectindr mike yeadonmike yeadonivermectin bombshellviolent fertility toxinsfertility toxins
