3=Destroying angel in the Bible and Ovid means sheep in Latin and 19 Strongs = RED WEDDING

811 views • July 15, 2022

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Evidence speaks for itself... Look Past the Illusion Red Wedding = Slaughter*******************************

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.