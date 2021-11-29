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Intimidation vs Truth and Justice? Omicron, Border Crisis, Protests & China?
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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152 views • November 29, 2021
Straight Shooting News 11 28 2021
Intimidation vs Truth and Justice?
Maxwell case (pt 2) and
Omicron, Border Crisis, Protests (pt 3)

Part Three - Omicron, Border Crisis, Protests

What exactly is this OMICRON, then let’s look at the Border Issue, and top it off to National Defense and Security
https://rumble.com/vpuevd-episode-1441-malone-navarro-on-vaccine-resistant-variantssupervirus.html

We played a clip from the Ingraham Angle where Dr. Malone said the exact same thing about how the jabs are causing the variances.

Malone on New Variance.

Navarro: if we had known from the get go, we still don’t know what was created!

We would have went after Communist China to the point of war to find out what this was and worked on how to stop this.

We will give you the link to the full dark video so you can listen and decide, but Dr. Malone appears to have some concerns.

The Border

Holman on the Southern Border and New Variant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_x6vTJr3vA

Remain in Mexico policy 'yet to be seen' at border, TX safety official says Federal Government is not stopping them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oWaUOHNdds

Protests, but over what?
Solomon Island protestors set government building on fire after lockdowns
More behind this than meets the eye. The Solomon Island have just aligned with Communist China and away from Taiwan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xTw1Voc0G3C2/
Keywords
intimidationwar roomchinaborder crisisjusticemalonebannonccpdistractionfear pornnavarronew variantomicronsolomon islands
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