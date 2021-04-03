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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0528 - David H Bowman - Another report on the crime
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David cashed two lottery tickets worth $150. On his way out of the gas station, he dropped the money. Tibbs picked it up before he did and when he went to get it back, he was shot in the lung with a .45-caliber pistol.
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