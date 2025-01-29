© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UFOs: A Demonic Deception (DOCUMENTARY)
This documentary provides solid evidence that UFOs / Aliens / Extraterrestrials are not from other planets but from other dimensions. It will help explain why governments and social media companies are boosting UFO channels and documentaries while censoring journalists that expose the UFO agenda as a psyop.