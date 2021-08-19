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Matt Baker Tells Off Hitler's Nazis in San Diego
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98 views • August 19, 2021
Entire 2:55 clip, here:
https://rumble.com/TimTruth
Man Unloads at San Diego Board of Supervisors Hearing With Powerful Speech
https://rumble.com/vlcdcf-man-unloads-at-san-diego-board-of-supervisors-hearing-with-powerful-speech.html
Banner (Thumbnail) from here:
Patriot GOES OFF On San Diego School Board Over Mask Mandate
https://banned.video/watch?id=611da76948e1245ce693ae2a
https://rumble.com/TimTruth
Man Unloads at San Diego Board of Supervisors Hearing With Powerful Speech
https://rumble.com/vlcdcf-man-unloads-at-san-diego-board-of-supervisors-hearing-with-powerful-speech.html
Banner (Thumbnail) from here:
Patriot GOES OFF On San Diego School Board Over Mask Mandate
https://banned.video/watch?id=611da76948e1245ce693ae2a
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