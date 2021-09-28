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ΑΑΑ... ΔΕΝ ΤΑ ΞΕΡΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΑ?? ΑΥΤΑ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΤΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ...
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162 views • September 28, 2021
Εσχάτη δικτατορία που οδηγεί σε εσχάτη προδοσία. Βγάζω επίσημη ανακοίνωση με την πολιτική μου τοποθέτηση. Αυτό που τρέμουν όλοι, αυτό είναι που θα κάνω. Αυτό που ζούμε είναι ανεπίτρεπτο, συμβαίνει μόνο σε ελάχιστες χούντες στον πλανήτη και ο Μοάτσος πρέπει να πάρει δρόμο πάση θυσία.
Η Μεγάλη Μου Ανακοίνωση Για Την Εσχάτη Δικτατορία
Terry Hatziieremias
Links:
https://go.terry.gr/youtube
Η Μεγάλη Μου Ανακοίνωση Για Την Εσχάτη Δικτατορία
Terry Hatziieremias
Links:
https://go.terry.gr/youtube
Keywords
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