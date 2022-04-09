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Dogman Encounters Episode 400 (Special 400th Episode)
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213 views • April 09, 2022
It’s hard to believe that tonight marks the 400th episode of Dogman Encounters. It seems like just yesterday when I was prepping Episode 1 to air, on August 22nd, of 2015.
Due to tonight’s show being the 400th episode, it’s going to have a different format than most episodes. Instead of interviewing the guests, on tonight’s show, I’m going to air their encounters without asking them any questions, on tonight’s show.
Tonight’s 1st guest, Scott Matthews, had his 1st Dogman encounter while he was hunting chestnuts, with his brother and a friend, when he was 7 years old, just outside the Village of Wherstead, in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK. He had a 2nd encounter several years later that was much more traumatic though.
Tonight’s 2nd guest, Barry, has had multiple Dogman Encounters, but Dogmen aren’t the only cryptids he’s had encounters with. You see, While Barry has had quite a few encounters with Dogmen, he’s had many more encounters with Sasquatch than he’s had with Dogmen. On tonight’s show, Barry’s going to share all of his Dogman encounters with you, but later tonight, at 11 PM Eastern Time, I’m also going to air an episode of My Bigfoot Sighting, where he talks about some of the experiences he’s had with Bigfoot. It’s going to be Episode 43 of My Bigfoot Sighting. Here’s a link to it…
My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 43 - Barry's Bigfoot Encounters
https://youtu.be/Bb8u5WupFV0
If you'd like to listen to tonight's episode of My Paranormal Experience, titled, "Oh My God! I Just Saw a 9-Foot Tall Catman!," here's a link to it...
https://youtu.be/rvEZv6xZEUk
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to…
https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com
If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to…
https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.
If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to…
https://MyBigfootSighting.com and submit a report.
Thanks for listening!
I produce 2 other shows, that are available on YouTube. If you haven't checked them out, already, here are links to them...
My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel @My Bigfoot Sighting
My Paranormal Experience @My Paranormal Experience
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dogman Encounters
https://www.youtube.com/c/dogmanencounters/videos
Due to tonight’s show being the 400th episode, it’s going to have a different format than most episodes. Instead of interviewing the guests, on tonight’s show, I’m going to air their encounters without asking them any questions, on tonight’s show.
Tonight’s 1st guest, Scott Matthews, had his 1st Dogman encounter while he was hunting chestnuts, with his brother and a friend, when he was 7 years old, just outside the Village of Wherstead, in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK. He had a 2nd encounter several years later that was much more traumatic though.
Tonight’s 2nd guest, Barry, has had multiple Dogman Encounters, but Dogmen aren’t the only cryptids he’s had encounters with. You see, While Barry has had quite a few encounters with Dogmen, he’s had many more encounters with Sasquatch than he’s had with Dogmen. On tonight’s show, Barry’s going to share all of his Dogman encounters with you, but later tonight, at 11 PM Eastern Time, I’m also going to air an episode of My Bigfoot Sighting, where he talks about some of the experiences he’s had with Bigfoot. It’s going to be Episode 43 of My Bigfoot Sighting. Here’s a link to it…
My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 43 - Barry's Bigfoot Encounters
https://youtu.be/Bb8u5WupFV0
If you'd like to listen to tonight's episode of My Paranormal Experience, titled, "Oh My God! I Just Saw a 9-Foot Tall Catman!," here's a link to it...
https://youtu.be/rvEZv6xZEUk
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to…
https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com
If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to…
https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.
If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to…
https://MyBigfootSighting.com and submit a report.
Thanks for listening!
I produce 2 other shows, that are available on YouTube. If you haven't checked them out, already, here are links to them...
My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel @My Bigfoot Sighting
My Paranormal Experience @My Paranormal Experience
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dogman Encounters
https://www.youtube.com/c/dogmanencounters/videos
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