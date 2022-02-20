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Russia to hold nuclear exercises. Russian nuclear triad to be put to the test
Russia Truth
Russia Truth
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41 views • February 20, 2022
On Saturday, February 19, Russia will hold scheduled military maneuvers with the participation of the forces of the nuclear triad, the Defense Ministry said.

The nuclear triad includes strategic aviation, intercontinental ballistic missiles and missile carrying submarines.

“Scheduled exercises of strategic deterrence forces will be held on February 19, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin. During the exercises, ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched,” the ministry said.

Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, Strategic Missile Forces, Northern and Black Sea fleets will be involved in the military exercises.

“Exercises of strategic deterrence forces were scheduled earlier to check the readiness of military command, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to carry out assigned missions, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces,” the ministry said.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue large-scale events to maintain operational training of the troops. Military exercises are currently held in almost all military districts, with the participation of all fleets and airborne forces.

The troops that have already completed their tasks return to places of permanent deployment. Military hardware is transported by railway, while the troops move in motor convoys, accompanied by military police.
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