#freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Alphawarrior #takedowntheccp
他可以走开，闭嘴，拿回他的钱，让他的家人回来......但他放弃了这一切，他选择与你分享真相。他选择为我们而战。
He could walk away and shut up and get his money back, get his family member back... but he forewent all of this and chose to share the truth with you. He chose to fight for the little guys.
