Trump & Netanyahu Under Pressure as Russia Delivers “Game-Changing” Systems

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The Middle East is entering a new and highly complex phase as Russia moves from diplomacy to direct strategic involvement. With reports of advanced systems like the S-400 air defense and Su-35 fighter jets arriving in Iran, the balance of power in the region may be shifting in real time.
In this video, we break down the latest developments, including how these systems impact air superiority, what this means for Israel’s defense strategy, and how the United States is responding under growing pressure.
We also explore the bigger picture—how rising tensions could affect global stability, energy markets, and the future of international alliances. From the Strait of Hormuz to emerging multipolar power dynamics, this situation has implications far beyond the Middle East.
📌 Topics Covered:
Russia’s military role in Iran explained
S-400 vs modern air power systems
U.S. strategic dilemma in the region
Israel’s defense challenges
Oil markets & global economic impact
Rise of a multipolar world order
⚠️ This video provides analysis based on current developments and publicly available information. The situation is evolving rapidly.
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