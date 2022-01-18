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Pornography: Cut Your Hand Off, Pluck Your Eye Out. Love & Other Biblical Drugs #9...
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102 views • January 18, 2022
There is no understanding of the purpose of sex in biblical marriages because they follow the same rules as the Godless world of Pimps, Pedophiles, and Pussy's (the men).
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