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Jesus is Our Example
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1 view • December 24, 2019
A discussion about the absurdity of "disobedience for Jesus" aka the doctrine of the Catholic Church and the Protestant Catholic Church.
Jesus taught it was wrong to sin physically and to sin in your heart. We cannot walk Torah for salvation. Torah convicts sin (defines what sin is). Jesus paid the fine (wage) of our sins so that we could just repent when we make a mistake instead of facing the eternal judgement.
Stop teaching people to go out and keep sinning!!!!
John 8:11 Neither do I condemn you: go and sin no more
Jesus taught it was wrong to sin physically and to sin in your heart. We cannot walk Torah for salvation. Torah convicts sin (defines what sin is). Jesus paid the fine (wage) of our sins so that we could just repent when we make a mistake instead of facing the eternal judgement.
Stop teaching people to go out and keep sinning!!!!
John 8:11 Neither do I condemn you: go and sin no more
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