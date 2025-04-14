CTP (20250416 S2EAprSpecial3) John White - TheWorldWideThreat BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EAprSpecial3 25m 07s before audio editing

CTP (S2EAprSpecial3) John White with WorldWideThreat podcast joins

Transcript Bonus: "Fight, Flight, or Fade?" BeforeItsNews piece

CTP (S2EAprSpecial3) The 3rd Option: Why "Fade" (vs "Fight" or "Flight") Could Be Your Survival Superpower

We explore crisis response strategies beyond the traditional "fight or flight" options, introducing "fade" as a third approach that could save lives in emergency situations.

• Introducing John Alexander White from the Worldwide Threat podcast

• Origins of the Worldwide Threat platform as a ministry to help people prepare for various threats

• Distinction between Black Swan events, false flags, and hide-the-flag incidents

• Fight or flight are not your only options during a crisis

• Introducing "fade" as a third option—making yourself less noticeable during emergencies

• Situational awareness without becoming paranoid or obsessive

• Balancing preparation with maintaining peace of mind

• Resolving to think rather than panic during unexpected situations

• Practical examples of preparedness from real-life experiences

- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/12/fight-flight-fade-ctp-s2e77-episode-breakdown-2796424.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/10/fight-or-flight-no-there-is-at-least-one-other-option-2795895.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/fight-flight-other-fade-option/





