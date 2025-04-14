BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (20250416 S2EAprSpecial3) John White - TheWorldWideThreat BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 2 weeks ago

CTP S2EAprSpecial3 25m 07s before audio editing

CTP S2EAprSpecial3 NOTES ( listen (Wed Apr 16 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP (S2EAprSpecial3) John White with WorldWideThreat podcast joins

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: "Fight, Flight, or Fade?" BeforeItsNews piece

CTP (S2EAprSpecial3) The 3rd Option: Why "Fade" (vs "Fight" or "Flight") Could Be Your Survival Superpower

We explore crisis response strategies beyond the traditional "fight or flight" options, introducing "fade" as a third approach that could save lives in emergency situations.

• Introducing John Alexander White from the Worldwide Threat podcast

• Origins of the Worldwide Threat platform as a ministry to help people prepare for various threats

• Distinction between Black Swan events, false flags, and hide-the-flag incidents

• Fight or flight are not your only options during a crisis

• Introducing "fade" as a third option—making yourself less noticeable during emergencies

• Situational awareness without becoming paranoid or obsessive

• Balancing preparation with maintaining peace of mind

• Resolving to think rather than panic during unexpected situations

• Practical examples of preparedness from real-life experiences

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]


Episode related pieces...

- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/12/fight-flight-fade-ctp-s2e77-episode-breakdown-2796424.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/10/fight-or-flight-no-there-is-at-least-one-other-option-2795895.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/fight-flight-other-fade-option/


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- https://tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S2EAprSpecial3 Audio: 24m 57s Wed Apr 16 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via (Bitchute,Brighton,DailyMotion(France),Rumble,YouTube)...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy