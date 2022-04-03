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Become a US National. My journey
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116 views • April 03, 2022
I didn't do a very good job in this video explaining what I was doing as far as why I was melling all this stuff. I know. I'm trying to get my status as an American citizen changed to US national.. This is part of my journey going to the Post Office and so I wanted you to see what I was doing and I was doing and right after it happened exactly how I felt I hope it helps you on your journey if you're interested in becoming AUS national go to Davidstraight.live
And sign up for a class
And sign up for a class
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