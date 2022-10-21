POWER BANK EXPLODES IN MAN’S POCKET DURING AIRPORT CHECK





A portable power bank burst into flames in a man’s pocket while he was going through security in Almaty airport, Kazakhstan. The device burned a hole in his pocket but luckily no one was injured during the incident.





source,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NIQLLbD0FIsj/?list=notifications&randomize=false













