POWER BANK EXPLODES IN MAN’S POCKET DURING AIRPORT CHECK
A portable power bank burst into flames in a man’s pocket while he was going through security in Almaty airport, Kazakhstan. The device burned a hole in his pocket but luckily no one was injured during the incident.
source,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NIQLLbD0FIsj/?list=notifications&randomize=false
