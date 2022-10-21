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POWER BANK EXPLODES IN MAN’S POCKET DURING AIRPORT CHECK
A portable power bank burst into flames in a man’s pocket while he was going through security in Almaty airport, Kazakhstan. The device burned a hole in his pocket but luckily no one was injured during the incident.
source,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NIQLLbD0FIsj/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Proof of Depopulation Agenda 21, The Causalities OF WW3. BRICS Win, NATO Looses
https://www.brighteon.com/219790fc-20c7-4f63-9a97-c48e2e227e24/