Epstein Trafficking Network Up And Operational: Lolita Express Airlines Still Recruiting Young Girls

The Alex Jones Show

Published on Dec 24, 2019

Shock videos show young girls dressed as stewardesses being used to lure other young women into the elite world of private executive jet travel while enticing men to join their club. Independent investigator reveals connections between former Epstein sex slave turned pilot who was given immunity and Mark Epstein, Jeffrey's property managing brother. Also of interest is how the mainstream media has ignored the obvious sexual nature of these recruitment videos from these Epstein connected companies. Some of this information has been reported by the Guardian and other news outlets, but the salaciousness of these videos has been ignored. Share this video so the world knows how the elites are trafficking young girls and how deep the rabbit how goes.

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