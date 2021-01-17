2020 ANTIFA BLM RIOTS TARGETED REAL ESTATE AROUND 34 FEDERAL RESERVE LOCATIONS

Catherine Austin Fitts. She is an American investment banker and former George H W Bush adviser whose dystopian view of Western democracy includes an unfavourable analysis of ‘the emergence post-Covid of a global elite, hell-bent on controlling and exploiting, well, everything’.She believes they have already ‘taken over control of the money, real estate, business ownership, the freedoms defined in human rights and the US Constitution, and have succeeded in undermining the democratic process. Including stopping Trump’.if you look at what’s going on, we have the tech people building the . . . the clouds and the telecommunications. We have the military doing space and Operation Warp Speed, so they’re putting up the satellites. Okay? Then we have Big Pharma, which is making the injections that are full of these mystery ingredients and change, modify your DNA and for all we know, make you infertile. And then we have the media pouring out the propaganda. And then we have the central bankers engineering the, to . . . to the crypto, the central bank crypto systems. So you have these different pillars. And it’s very important when you look at what’s going on day to day, particularly in the media, they’re trying to keep them separate so that you can’t see how they’re going to come together in an integrated system which is basically integrated into your body and your mind.