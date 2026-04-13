Trump Blockades Strait of Hormuz – Gas Prices EXPLODING!

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Trump just dropped the hammer — the US Navy is now blockading the Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks collapsed.With 20% of the world’s oil flowing through this chokepoint, gas prices are exploding worldwide. Tonight on Maverick News: Full breakdown of Trump’s dramatic move
Why Iran can’t easily fight back
How this is already hitting Ireland hard — farmers & truckers blockading roads and refineries as diesel prices skyrocket
Plus live updates, maps, and what’s coming next.Is this the start of a major Global Gas Crisis? Drop your thoughts below #Hormuz #OilCrisis #GasPrices #Trump #MaverickNews