Trump Blockades Strait of Hormuz – Gas Prices EXPLODING!

Trump just dropped the hammer — the US Navy is now blockading the Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks collapsed.With 20% of the world’s oil flowing through this chokepoint, gas prices are exploding worldwide. Tonight on Maverick News: Full breakdown of Trump’s dramatic move

Why Iran can’t easily fight back

How this is already hitting Ireland hard — farmers & truckers blockading roads and refineries as diesel prices skyrocket





Plus live updates, maps, and what’s coming next.Is this the start of a major Global Gas Crisis? Drop your thoughts below #Hormuz #OilCrisis #GasPrices #Trump #MaverickNews