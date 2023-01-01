The Office of the Former President

"Former US President Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday to continue his administration's agenda and handle his duties as a former president." — The Sun
(Revelation 13:5)
"And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies, and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months."
