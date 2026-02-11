© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millions of Iranians took to the streets nationwide to mark the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Amid U.S. and Israeli threats of attack, turnout was even larger than usual. Crowds chanted strong slogans against Washington and Tel Aviv, showing national unity in the face of imperial pressure.