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YouTube is Discriminating Against Asians
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10 views • July 06, 2021
In this video you’ll see the Project Truth Beam team has had videos taken down of Asian’s who are marching for Donald Trump and for America. YouTube and big tech are conspiring to suppress the fact that there are a large amount of minorities that support Donald Trump and support America. One of our videos was taken down within hours and they denied our appeal. Even though the Video only shows people marching with flags.
Leave comments if you know of other censorship that has taken place.
Leave comments if you know of other censorship that has taken place.
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