Quo Vadis





Oct 28, 2022

In this video we share Exorcist Father Gabriel Amorth on the Dangers of Halloween.





"I believe that Italian society is losing its sanity, the meaning of life, its reason, and that it is getting sicker.





To celebrate Halloween is to pay homage to the devil who, if one worships him, even if only for one night, considers himself to have a right to persons.





Therefore, let's not be surprised if it seems to us that the world is coming to an end, if the research of psychologists and psychiatrists tells about a lot of vandal, restless and upset children and about obsessed and depressed young people who are thinking about suicide. "





These are the words of the former exorcist of the Holy See and the president of the international association exorcist, the late Father Gabriel Amorth.





Creepy disguises, seemingly harmless invocations of spirits are nothing more than paying homage to the prince of this world: the devil.





"I am very sorry that Italy, like the rest of Europe, is moving away from the Lord Jesus and paying homage to Satan, " said the exorcist, who believes that "the celebration of Halloween is a kind of spiritualist meeting that is presented in the form of a game.





The devil's cunning is right there. If we think about it better, everything is presented in an innocent, cheerful form.





Even sin is no longer sin in today's world. Everything is disguised under the pretext of need, freedom or personal pleasure.





Man has become a god to himself, just what the devil wants. "





Father Gabriel recalled how "celebrations of light" were organized in numerous Italian cities with songs dedicated to the Lord and harmless games for children.





Those celebrations are true and the exact opposite of the celebrations of darkness, he said.





Father Amorth, what are your thoughts on Halloween?





Halloween is stupid and does stupid things.





It is a pagan thing, anti-Christian and anti-Catholic, which originated in the northern countries and spread throughout the United States of America.





This garbage tries, and sometimes even succeeds, to put it in the background and overshadow the feast of All Saints, which we celebrate with joy on the first of November.





And since the goal of this celebration is to set up obstacles to holiness, it is all the idea of ​​a demon trying to disrupt God's plans. Halloween is a pagan celebration.





Halloween is one demonstration of the Enemy's cunning: the devil tries to put a wedge between God and man, not so much because of enmity towards man, but because he wants to offend God, who is his favorite target, and sometimes succeeds in this, although he will be defeated forever. "





Don Amorth, but why is this celebration so popular, especially among young people?





Young people follow trends and this all happens with great intensity in cultures and epochs that are de-Christianized like ours. I repeat: the devil knows how to work.





But why do their parents allow them to do this?





Because they don't know how to raise children anymore, that's the reason.





What do you mean by that?





Many parents have renounced the role of educators and, under the influence of modernism, let their children do what they want. It seems to me that the responsibility of mothers is much greater here.





This means?





When both parents work, children grow up without secure guidance. The best form of control is the mother's supervision, but if she goes to work, and many times she doesn't need it, the children grow up lost.





Later, it takes revenge on the parents, who then cry in front of their rebellious children.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EZkvAtSF-Y



