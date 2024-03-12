Create New Account
FRANK CLEGG, FORMER PRESIDENT OF MICROSOFT CANADA - WARNS ABOUT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY AND 5G (EMF) RADIATION
I wish to raise concerns about the deployment and adoption of 5G infrastructure, devices and technology. Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Radiation (RF EMF) or non-ionising wireless radiation of which 5G is a part (along with 2G, 3G and 4G) has been shown to be harmful to people and the environment. With the ever-increasing adoption and use of this technology, including by toddlers and children, and the ubiquitous spread of cell towers that are ever encroaching into our streets and suburbs, a precautionary approach is warranted for its roll-out. While currently I have some control as to whether I expose myself and my family to wireless radiation, the deployment of 5G will drastically erode this choice. In order for 5G to successfully work there will be a requirement for small cell towers in our streets, flooding our homes and communities with wireless radiation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Every citizen should have the choice as to whether they want to be exposed to this already classified 2B carcinogen by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer. To date this technology has not been proven to be safe and until it is a precautionary approach is warranted. Along with a more precautionary approach to the deployment of 5G, an update of the current safety guidelines to take into account the biological effects of RF EMF is warranted to ensure safer adoption of this technology by the community. These safety guidelines should take into account the potential impact on young adults, children and babies and introduce more stringent requirements on the Telco’s to provide safe infrastructure and devices so the adoption of this technology does not lead to detrimental effects further down the track. Furthermore, the use of safer alternatives such as the network of fibre optic cabling and other wired connections within the NBN should be encouraged and increased.

