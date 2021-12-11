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2nd Class Citizens of the Vax Crowe World - "Screw Your #Freedom!"
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146 views • December 11, 2021
The totalitarian state is forming, taking away our rights as they go, slowly, boiling us like a frog.
Arnold Schwarzenegger yells out, "screw your freedom," for those who choose not to get vaccinated.
Australia forcibly quarantines people who haven't tested positive for Covid, for merely being in contact with someone who has, while my son's school disinvites us from his proud assembly as it's a vaccinated only event.
Why not make it easy for authorities and force those who have chosen not to get the vaccine, to wear gold stars on their jackets?
#vaccine #liberty
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Arnold Schwarzenegger yells out, "screw your freedom," for those who choose not to get vaccinated.
Australia forcibly quarantines people who haven't tested positive for Covid, for merely being in contact with someone who has, while my son's school disinvites us from his proud assembly as it's a vaccinated only event.
Why not make it easy for authorities and force those who have chosen not to get the vaccine, to wear gold stars on their jackets?
#vaccine #liberty
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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