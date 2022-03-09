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A MUST WACTH: The satanic G7 Group wants to replace cash money with a digital banking system, the mark of the beast system
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11 views • March 09, 2022
A MUST WACTH: The satanic G7 Group wants to replace cash money with a digital banking system, the mark of the beast system
The government want the power to switch off your life by a touch of a button, even if you fart in the wrong direction. The decentralisation of information, the truth, power & crypto has shaken up the government, this is why they need a social credit system and a cashless society to regain control of the masses.
Satanists want total and I mean total control of our life, information, our money, how, when and where we spend it. This is why inflation is going out the roof they are trying to crash our economy for the great reset.
Things may get worse before it gets better!
Pls share this video with family, friends & loved ones.
The government want the power to switch off your life by a touch of a button, even if you fart in the wrong direction. The decentralisation of information, the truth, power & crypto has shaken up the government, this is why they need a social credit system and a cashless society to regain control of the masses.
Satanists want total and I mean total control of our life, information, our money, how, when and where we spend it. This is why inflation is going out the roof they are trying to crash our economy for the great reset.
Things may get worse before it gets better!
Pls share this video with family, friends & loved ones.
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