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⁣Texas GOP (& Arizona) Decertify the 2020 Election
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90 views • June 28, 2022

⁣Texas GOP (& Arizona) Decertify the 2020 Election"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," the new Texas Republican Party platform reads.


"We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring your friends and family, volunteer for your local Republicans, and overwhelm any possible fraud."


According to the platform, the results in five states were affected by "substantial election fraud in key metropolitan areas," which caused the election results to show that Biden won.


The Texas GOP platform also reads that several secretaries of states committed constitutional violations when they "illegally circumvented" state legislatures.


https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/texas-gop-adopts-new-platform-biden-was-not-legitimately-elected



'2000 Mules' allegations prompt calls for 2020 election probesAllegations arising from the True the Vote investigation featured in the documentary "2000 Mules" have prompted a call by Michigan Republican lawmakers for a new investigation into the 2020 election.https://www.wnd.com/2022/06/2000-mules-allegations-prompt-calls-2020-election-probes/


"The Maricopa County 2020 election cannot be allowed to stand."https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1446964089616470021?s=20&t=IpVzzgMrsgWxJE4XcIcC9A


TRUE THE VOTE IN WISCONSIN FOR HEARING ON THE 2000 MULES USED FOR STUFFING BALLOT BOXEShttps://twitter.com/Dennygirl817/status/1506079509245800452?s=20&t=93EZXxhxjOGHM3a9-NwsFg



Scene from the documentary "2000 Mules." (Video screenshot)


Allegations arising from the True the Vote investigation featured in the documentary "2000 Mules" have prompted a call by Michigan Republican lawmakers for a new investigation into the 2020 election.


Meanwhile, the Republican Party in Spokane County, Washington, is calling for a 2020 election probe, and a case in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a judge, reports Just the News.


Earlier this month, an Arizona election worker said the sheriff's office in Yuma County is conducting an investigation into the 2020 election that targets non-profit groups operating nationwide that are believed to be at the center of what True the Vote described as a ballot-trafficking operation. Previously, a former mayor in Yuma County was charged in an alleged ballot-trafficking scheme that was uncovered in the True the Vote investigation.


The True the Vote investigators used cellphone location data and surveillance video to uncover what they allege is a highly coordinated operation in key battleground states carried out by left-wing groups that collected mail-in ballots and paid "mules" to stuff them in unattended drop boxes, typically in the middle of the night.

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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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