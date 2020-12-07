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Words From The Lord: "I TURN THIS NATION DOWNWARD!!" - "There Will BE Two Groups" (First Fruits & 2nd Rounders) - "THE TIME IS NOW!! BEHOLD THE KING COMETH!!" - A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER!!!
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97 views • December 07, 2020
I Turn this Nation DOWNWARD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0RspralwNE
Important Message To The Church - TWO GROUPS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzDhlcgZxLw
POWERFUL VISION: Yahweh’s Treasures 💎
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-F1dBsDamU
WORD & MSG: A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeyReBx8EoM
The Time is Now: Two Dreams – Christian Robert
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-is-now-two-dreams-christian-robert/
Thy land shall be allowed to be destroy because ye repented not – Jane Turner
https://444prophecynews.com/thy-land-shall-be-allowed-to-be-destroy-because-ye-repented-not-jane-turner/
Evaluate Your Walk With Me – Alan Carrico
https://444prophecynews.com/evaluate-your-walk-with-me-alan-carrico/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0RspralwNE
Important Message To The Church - TWO GROUPS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzDhlcgZxLw
POWERFUL VISION: Yahweh’s Treasures 💎
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-F1dBsDamU
WORD & MSG: A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeyReBx8EoM
The Time is Now: Two Dreams – Christian Robert
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-is-now-two-dreams-christian-robert/
Thy land shall be allowed to be destroy because ye repented not – Jane Turner
https://444prophecynews.com/thy-land-shall-be-allowed-to-be-destroy-because-ye-repented-not-jane-turner/
Evaluate Your Walk With Me – Alan Carrico
https://444prophecynews.com/evaluate-your-walk-with-me-alan-carrico/
_____________________________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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