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Words From The Lord: "I TURN THIS NATION DOWNWARD!!" - "There Will BE Two Groups" (First Fruits & 2nd Rounders) - "THE TIME IS NOW!! BEHOLD THE KING COMETH!!" - A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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97 views • December 07, 2020
I Turn this Nation DOWNWARD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0RspralwNE

Important Message To The Church - TWO GROUPS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzDhlcgZxLw

POWERFUL VISION: Yahweh’s Treasures 💎
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-F1dBsDamU

WORD & MSG: A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeyReBx8EoM

The Time is Now: Two Dreams – Christian Robert
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-is-now-two-dreams-christian-robert/

Thy land shall be allowed to be destroy because ye repented not – Jane Turner
https://444prophecynews.com/thy-land-shall-be-allowed-to-be-destroy-because-ye-repented-not-jane-turner/

Evaluate Your Walk With Me – Alan Carrico
https://444prophecynews.com/evaluate-your-walk-with-me-alan-carrico/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy