



Solovino was gifted a PetSmart gift card.



With it he decided to go shopping for his VOP K-9 partners while he picked up a few items for himself.



Solovino, who was recently rescued from a cold cement cell, still relives the horror stories he heard from his fellow prisonmates.



He also has a hard time forgetting the hunger that he endured while being confined to a cold room with bars for a door.



After all, he is still trying to put on another 10 lbs from the whole ordeal.



In honor of his buddies that he left behind at the shelter, Solovino told us that he did not want to walk out of the store without buying something for the homeless dogs that he has noticed while out paw-trolling the streets.



He lost count of how many new friends he has come in contact with since he has been free from captivity, there have been many!



Solovino followed his nose to select which bag of food he thought would be best.



He split it between the dogs he would end up meeting throughout this past week while running street operations targeting trafficking victims.



Solovino was able to provide 2 homeless dogs whose trainer was teaching them to climb up trees & huge boulders, bags of kibble on two occasions while we were visiting the Greyhound station.



He saw a dog who was walking his human in a store parking lot late in the evening who was more than happy to accept one of the bags of food that was offered.



One night, using lightening fast reflexes, Solovino was able to quickly pass a bag from the window of our car to a dog who looked hungry waiting with his human at a crosswalk in the city.



Last night, Solovino confidentially ministered to the street pups of those who struggle with fentanyl addiction.



He listened to their stories of the loneliness they feel as their masters nod out and forget they are there.



As Solovino gave out goodies to the last pup of the night, he was feeling somewhat brokenhearted, yet happy inside.



He wants to continue making bags for struggling dogs.



Support the K9'S Here

