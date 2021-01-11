Crazy People Hunting Down the Right

So many Prophecies point to the fact that President Trump will win this coming election. What will the democrats do in rage if that is the case? Are they planning to appeal no matter what? Are they planning much worse than that? Find out in today's broadcast.Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comDon't forget to mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comTo watch over 200 dvd's from Stan, Leslie and everybody at the Prophecy Club, visit:www.watchprophecyclub.comIf you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com