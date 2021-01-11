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Crazy People Hunting Down the Right
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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170 views • January 11, 2021
So many Prophecies point to the fact that President Trump will win this coming election. What will the democrats do in rage if that is the case? Are they planning to appeal no matter what? Are they planning much worse than that? Find out in today's broadcast.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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