Benjamin Netanyahu is now being accused of bearing responsibility for the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel and for allegedly funding Hamas. Israeli Knesset member Naama Lazimi claims Netanyahu issued a stand-down order and ignored key security protocols before the attack. Lazimi went further, calling Netanyahu “a plague” and “an enemy within.”