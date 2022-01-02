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Cannabis Jimmy narates this video. Cabal Colorado Governor - Polis and a Lady from Fema. She is probably helping to run some of the Death Camps being prepared for the unvaxed.
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92 views • January 02, 2022
direct energy weapons used to make these fires. Harpp. Total Cabal destruction. I would be pissed off if I lived in there. Just like Paradise , California. And don't forget about all the Cabal Deep Underground Military Bases under the Denver Airport. And how about those 100 mpy winds. Oh that is normal. I heard Michael Jaco, Ex Navy Seal Team 6 and one of the CIA good guys for many years, say that lots of the Cabal people moved into the Denver area from Wash DC.
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