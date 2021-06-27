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PREDICTIVE PROGRAMING ON BSG ABOUT RNA BASED JABS IN 2006
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33 views • June 27, 2021
Television show Battle Star Galactica describes the theme of using RNA based Vaccines to relieve symptoms only of a virus contracted by Cylons. It is predictive programing to what is going on in 2021 in regards to COVID and the Jab. Show aired on November 10, 2006.
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