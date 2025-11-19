BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Your Eternal Reward Is Waiting, Why You Must Run with Olympian Discipline - Abi Byrd
Counter Culture Mom
Consider the life of an Olympian athlete: they are some of the most disciplined people on the planet. That discipline and focus on competing in the games take over every aspect of their lives. So it should be for us, as Christians, as we run our earthly race, with a unique promised eternal reward waiting for us at the finish line, all because of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. This is the wisdom Abi Byrd delivers today as she discusses the dedication that Christians should have in their pursuit of holiness and wisdom. Abi is an author and speaker who helps women understand integral Biblical texts like the book of Romans. She decries the god of “busyness” and advises women to take a step back and let God do the striving for us. She also encourages parents to model Christian charity and grace for their children and participate together in community service.



TAKEAWAYS


Romans can help women who struggle with insecurity or broken relationships


In the book of Romans, Paul draws the readers’ eyes back to the fulfilled promises God made to Abraham


Stop comparing yourself to unrealistic expectations on social media and focus on God’s Word


Understanding the historical context of the Bible is essential when applying it to our modern-day lives



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

You Stand in Grace book: https://bit.ly/4nByM0i


🔗 CONNECT WITH ABI BYRD

Website: https://www.abibyrd.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/absbyrd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abibyrd_speaks


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
gospelchristiancommunitywomandiscipleshipcharitydonatedonationolympianbusynesstina griffincounter culture mom showabi byrd
