Your Eternal Reward Is Waiting, Why You Must Run with Olympian Discipline - Abi Byrd





Consider the life of an Olympian athlete: they are some of the most disciplined people on the planet. That discipline and focus on competing in the games take over every aspect of their lives. So it should be for us, as Christians, as we run our earthly race, with a unique promised eternal reward waiting for us at the finish line, all because of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. This is the wisdom Abi Byrd delivers today as she discusses the dedication that Christians should have in their pursuit of holiness and wisdom. Abi is an author and speaker who helps women understand integral Biblical texts like the book of Romans. She decries the god of “busyness” and advises women to take a step back and let God do the striving for us. She also encourages parents to model Christian charity and grace for their children and participate together in community service.









TAKEAWAYS





Romans can help women who struggle with insecurity or broken relationships





In the book of Romans, Paul draws the readers’ eyes back to the fulfilled promises God made to Abraham





Stop comparing yourself to unrealistic expectations on social media and focus on God’s Word





Understanding the historical context of the Bible is essential when applying it to our modern-day lives









