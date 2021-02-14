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Pale Skin Subliminal (With Affirmations)
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88 views • February 14, 2021
Main Website: https://alanamonet.com/
My Artist Website: https://monettelferalana.wixsite.com/alanamonet
Buy me a Coffee? All donations are truly appreciated and thank you!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/accession
I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again, this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations. The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God, Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally, the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use. Bless you have a wonderful day! ^.^
Affirmations
have pale skin.
I have had pale skin since birth.
My skin is as pale as milk.
My skin is a pale as white paint.
My skin is pale at this every moment.
I am so happy and grateful that I have pale skin.
Having pale skin is inevitable.
+more affirmations!
References
https://freesound.org/people/BurghRecords/sounds/415151/
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
My Artist Website: https://monettelferalana.wixsite.com/alanamonet
Buy me a Coffee? All donations are truly appreciated and thank you!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/accession
I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again, this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations. The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God, Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally, the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use. Bless you have a wonderful day! ^.^
Affirmations
have pale skin.
I have had pale skin since birth.
My skin is as pale as milk.
My skin is a pale as white paint.
My skin is pale at this every moment.
I am so happy and grateful that I have pale skin.
Having pale skin is inevitable.
+more affirmations!
References
https://freesound.org/people/BurghRecords/sounds/415151/
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Keywords
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